The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two persons for allegedly attacking a 60-year-old woman at a construction site at Mamprobi.

The suspects have been identified as 32-year-old Asafoatse Aryee Obo and 48-year-old Nii Armah Wulu I.

Police sources indicate the suspects went to the victim who was constructing a building at her late father’s residence and instructed her to stop work immediately despite possessing all required documents.

They went on to demand GH¢10,000 as a digging fee from her, although the victim had obtained the appropriate permit for the construction.

The suspects also ordered workers and suppliers of building materials at the construction site to run for their lives.

“During the confrontations, the victim decided to film the incident. This infuriated the suspects as Asafoatse Aryee Obo pounced on the victim, pushed her to the ground, forcibly seized her Samsung mobile phone valued at GH₵1,250.00.

“He smashed the phone on the floor without any provocation, thereby causing damage to the phone. The suspects also demolished sections of the building under construction. This led to the arrest of the suspects,” the statement read in part.

The suspects have been charged with assault, causing unlawful damage, and resisting arrest and rescue, after several police invitations failed.

The statement added they were put before Circuit Court 8 on 24th November 2021 and remanded into police custody.

They have, however, been granted bail to the tune of GH₵ 80,000 with two sureties after they reappeared on Monday with the case adjourned to December 16, 2021.

Read the full statement below:

Accra Police Response to Mamprobi Arrest Incident by Gertrude Otchere on Scribd