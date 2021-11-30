The Minority in Parliament is promising a showdown as they meet the Majority for a fresh debate on the 2022 budget on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

The Majority is hoping to reach a consensus with their colleagues after they rejected the Budget presented by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The debate on the Budget today will see the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, also New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai as Speaker since the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is gone for a medical review in Dubai.

However, these changes, the Minority maintained, will not have any effect on the position taken on the Budget.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem stated emphatically that, they have the numbers to oppose the budget again.

“All our 137 MPs are in Parliament now. We are ready because the 2022 Budget is already in the dustbin,” she stressed.

The Ada MP urged the Minority to accept the rejection of the 2022 Budget in good faith and come to the negotiating table.

“Instead of showing ego, the Majority must come to us for a consensus because we will not change our stance,” he stated.