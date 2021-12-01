A 12-year-old Nigerian boy has reportedly been beaten to death in school for refusing to join a popular cult.

The lad, who was a fresher in a Secondary School in Lagos, is said to have been angered by the cult members after rejecting the enviable opportunity.

Consequently, he was beaten black and blue, which he kept a secret from his friends and tutors.

Officials of the institute are reported to have called the guardians after he complained of ill health.

It was at the dying minute, in the hospital, that the school boy is said to have disclosed the ordeal he faced in the hands of the seniors.

Before his death, he is said to have mentioned names of five of the culprits.

An arrest is, however, yet to be made and the school authorities are tight-lipped.