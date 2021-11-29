Photos of the Quiz Mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann‘s children have popped up on social media.

This comes a few days after the curtain was drawn on the 2021 edition of the annual prestigious contest.

The photos, which have warmed hearts on social media, spotted a handsome young man and two beautiful daughters with light skin.

One of the photos, which captured a striking resemblance between mother and kids, saw them in Christmas hats.

They beamed with smiles as they wrap their arms around each other’s shoulders.

She was recently named as one of ‘The many faces of physics’ by IOP Publishing, a society-owned scientific publisher that provides impact, recognition and value for the scientific community.

Dr Kaufmann was listed alongside 11 other world-renowned scientists including Gladys West, Katherine G. Johnson, Flossie Wong-Staal and Sylvester James Gates, Jr.

Mostly known for her role as the principal quiz mistress for the NSMQ, Dr Kaufmann is also an Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Ghana; and a Visiting Scholar at the Orthotics and Prosthetics Department of the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

Dr Kaufmann had her secondary education at the Aburi Girls Senior High School. She obtained her International Baccalaureate Diploma from United World College of the Atlantic in Wales in 1988.

She later proceeded to the University of Pennsylvania for her Bachelor of Science in Engineering, a Master of Science in Engineering and PhD in Biomedical Engineering.