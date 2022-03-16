The Greater Accra Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Secretary, Daniel Parker Odailai, will today, March 16, 2022, be put before court.

This comes on the back of an assault charge levelled against him.

Mr Odarlai, who is also the party’s election committee Chair for Ablekuma West Constituency, is said to have ordered a gang of eight men to assault one Amakye who is contesting for the Vice-Chairman position.

This was during a political event at Dansoman Liberty Park on Sunday, March 13.

He was subsequently invited by the Accra Regional Police CID on Tuesday to assist with investigations and was formally charged with assault.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Regional head of Public Affairs, DSP Juliana Obeng.

“Mr Odarlai has been released on a Police enquiry Bail to appear before court today, Wednesday, March 16, 2022,” portions of the statement read.

