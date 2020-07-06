Nominations for the third edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) will officially open on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

The awards gala set for October celebrates outstanding women devoted to the welfare of humanity and the development of society and has positively impacted the country and beyond.

Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the awards, says they look to acknowledge game-changers in their respective fields of endeavors, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly has prompted the majority of people to reach out to the needy, vulnerable, frontline workers, among others.

“It is important to reward some women who are doing their best in the fight against the deadly virus and making an impact in various fields.

“Our team has put in place measures to ensure that all the Coronavirus protocols are strictly observed to ensure a successful awards ceremony,” she said in an interview.

Meanwhile entries can be sent via GOWA official email ghowomenawards@gmail.com and www.askofproduction.com and GOWA social media platforms @gowaawards on Instagram and Facebook.

Nominations are scheduled to end on August 20, 2020, with the official announcement of nominees set for September 1, 2020.

This year’s awards are sponsored by Tasty Tom, Twellium Industries, Ceejay Multimedia, Rwanda Air etc.