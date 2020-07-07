The Information Ministry has provided an update on the health of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong- Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, told journalists at the Information Ministry on Tuesday that the President continues to self-isolate at the Presidential Villa, Jubilee House.

According to him, the President has entered the day three of his self-isolation after he was exposed to coronavirus.

A member of Mr Akufo-Addo’s inner circle recently tested positive for coronavirus as reported by the Information Minister.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah told the media that the President continues to conduct State affairs from the Presidential Villa via telephone calls and other communication channels.