Ghanaian hiplife musician, Jerry Johnson Anaba, popularly known as Okomfour Kwadee, has bounced back stronger with a thrilling performance.

This was at his 41st birthday party on Friday, June 5, 2021.

The plush party held with family, friends and loved ones saw the likes of Samini, Yaa Pono, Joe Frazier, Fameye among others in attendance to show their love to their colleague.

They took their turns on the stage to excite the guests with their performances.

The celebrant, who did not want to be missing in action following his long break from the music scene, was not left out.

Kwadee, clad in an all-white outfit, took to the stage to serve the guests with a back-to-back performance of his songs.

The performance brought much joy to the people present who could not help but dance their hearts out to show how much they missed him.

Watch the video attached below: