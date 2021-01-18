A new video of Ghanaian hiplife musician, Jerry Johnson Anaba, popularly known as Okomfour Kwadee, has captured a bubbly persona.

The hiplife musician has been off the showbiz scenes for years now and has spent about 14 years in and out of rehab after suffering mental instability.

In the latest video, the musician looked healthy and full of life once again as he drives in town with a young lady.

The duo laughed their hearts out as they engage in a conversation during their trip.