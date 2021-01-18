Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has been pictured in a pose with the managing editor of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jr, Ghanaian media personality Kwami Sefa Kayi and legal practitioner, Egbert Faibille Jr.

The photo was posted by founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, on his Twitter page during Mr Anyidoho’s 50th birthday party on Sunday.

Mr Anyidoho was a year older on January 13, 2021.

However, posting the photo, Mr Otchere-Darko, who is now a good friend of Mr Anyidoho wondered why his friend did not invite him despite the fact that they all support the same football team.

He wrote: Kwami Sefa Kayi, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Koku Anyidohu and Egbert Faibille Jr joining Koku for his 50th. Not sure why Chelsea and Man Utd supporters were invited and not me!

Meanwhile, Mr Anyidoho has expressed appreciation to family and friends who wished him well and celebrated in his joy.