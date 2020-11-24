Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of being a democratic dictator.

He says although the President prides himself as being a human rights lawyer, he has become intolerant of divergent opinions and resorts to intimidating persons who criticise his government.

“One of the things the New Patriotic Party uses is fear. If you criticise the administration, they will come after you, dismiss you, threaten you or kill you in some instances,” he said.

In addition to alleging that government is responsible for deliberately interfering with his media campaign, the NDC flagbearer cited calls for media freedom under the current administration as a case in point.

“You remember Ahmed Suale who was killed under the Akufo-Addo administration and up till now his killers have not been found.

“There was also a journalist here in the Upper East who investigated some malfeasance and he had to run away for his life,” he said.

The NDC flagbearer is currently on a three-day campaign tour of the Upper East Region where he addressed party members and supporters in various constituencies.