The Registrar- General’s Department (RGD) has announced the removal of 2,788 companies from its companies register.

According to the Department, the affected companies failed to comply with a directive it issued on the filing of their returns.

These companies include 1,374 limited by shares, others limited by guarantees such as churches, schools, fun clubs and associations.

It also includes 41 external companies and 395 voluntarily owned up companies.

This was in a statement signed by Registrar-General, Jemima Oware.

It noted the action is in accordance with section 289 of the companies Act 2019 (Act 992) which dictates that a company can be struck off the companies register for failing to file its annual returns on time or failing to notify the Registrar of Companies of a change in Company’s Registered office and principal place of Business.

In view of this, the department has urged all defaulters and dormant companies whose names did not appear on the first batch of the deletion to file their returns by 30th June 2022.

It has warned that these entities will suffer the same fate in phase two of the delisting that begins in February 2022.

Meanwhile, it added that the penalty for late filing of annual returns will be increased from GHC 450 Cedi to 500 after the June deadline.

Read the full statement below: