The Registrar-General’s Department has warned the public to be wary of persons who pretend to be officials from the Department and demand money from unsuspecting clients.

A statement issued by the Department said the fraudsters call officials of companies in default and demand payment of monies by clients into their mobile money accounts, failure of which they threaten to refer them to the court.

“We wish to inform the general public that, the Department has not assigned nor authorized any intermediary or agent to call clients to demand money to file Annual Returns.

“Neither does the Department have a Dissolution or Audit Unit tasked to dissolve Companies in default or not in good standing,” it said.

The Registrar-General’s Department also emphasised that it does not operate or have any mobile money account.

“Our cherished clients are encouraged to make all payments at our on-site Fidelity Bank for manual transactions or the ghana.gov online payment platform for online registration,” the press statement added.

Individuals, who wish to undertake any enquiry, have been entreated to contact the Department on 055 765 3130 and 030 622 6180.

