After weeks of controversies amidst anxiety and uneasiness relating to reports of fake kidnap cases in the Western Region, another case has been recorded.

The name of the alleged victim has been given as Stephanie Kumiwaa, 26.

Stephen Kumi, who is the boyfriend of the victim, told Connect FM the last time he spoke with her was on Sunday, October 17.

According to him, on that fateful day, Miss Kumiwaa, a resident of Mpohor told him she would be coming to visit him after church.

“I didn’t hear from her again after the long chat on phone, only for me to be called the next day by some guys using my girlfriend’s phone that they had kidnapped her and that I should pay GHS2,000 otherwise she would be raped and used for rituals,” he recounted.

According to him, after days of back and forth, he and a friend of the alleged victim, whose name has only been given as Sandra, contributed GHS1,000 and sent it to the guys through her phone, only for the alleged kidnappers to still demand another GHS2,000.

The case was then reported to the Mpohor Police and the Assembly member of the town.

As of November 1, 2021, the whereabouts of the lady

is yet to be known while the alleged kidnappers have not been heard from for over a week.