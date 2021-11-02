SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Matchday 4 action from the UEFA Champions League, with matches scheduled to run from Tuesday 2 to Wednesday 3 November 2021.

Tuesday 2 November is headlined by a key clash in Group F, as Atalanta welcome Manchester United to Bergamo. The Red Devils came from two goals down to defeat La Dea 3-2 at Old Trafford last month, and Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini is hoping his team take the lessons from their trip to Manchester.

“We were missing a few players, but those who played did well. We knew United were strong. We learn from these matches, but at some point we want to stop learning and do more,” said Gasperini.

Tuesday also features Chelsea heading to Sweden to face Malmo, Bayern Munich welcoming Benfica to Bavaria and Italian giants Juventus chasing three important points at home to Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg.

Wednesday 3 November is headlined by the rematch between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield, as the English and Spanish heavyweights battle for dominance in Group B. The Reds claimed a thrilling 3-2 win in the Spanish capital when the teams met last month, featuring a brace of goals from Mohamed Salah.

“These are the kind of matches that a top player wants to play, a top team wants to play,” said Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. “It’s always a tough place to come. Getting the victory here, three points is really important for me, for us and for the things that we want to achieve. We just need to focus a little bit more in the [return] game because we know that we can improve.”

Wednesday also sees Milan looking to defeat Porto at the iconic San Siro, Manchester City aiming to rack up the goals at home to Club Brugge, and Real Madrid pursuing another big victory against Shakhtar Donetsk, having crushed the Ukrainian side 5-0 away from home last month.

“It’s not the most terrible defeat in my career, sometimes it happens to any coach. My team tried to play its football. We played well in the first half: we played with courage and controlled the ball,” said Shakhtar boss Roberto De Zerbi. “Even though we conceded that first goal, it wasn’t a bad performance. But in the second half, Vinícius scored an early goal and it made things very difficult for us.”

In addition to the individual matches, you can follow all the major highlights from across the night games in the Goals Show, from 22:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League broadcast details, 2-3 November 2021:

All times CAT

Tuesday 2 November

19:45: Wolfsburg v Salzburg – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

19:45: Malmo v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:00: Bayern Munich v Benfica – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Dynamo Kiev v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

22:00: Atalanta v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:00: Villarreal v Young Boys – LIVE on SuperSport Action

22:00: Sevilla v Lille – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

22:00: Juventus v Zenit St. Petersburg – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

Wednesday 3 November