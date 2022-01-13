Famed Nigerian actress Uche Elendu has gone gaga after an aircraft she boarded almost crashed due to mechanical faults.

According to her, few minutes before they could arrive at their destination, the inter-state aircraft was barely stable as a result of what was communicated to be a gear failure.

She said with no hopes of safety, the pilot was forced to reverse to Lagos terminal, but they crash-landed in a remote area in the state.

All members were disembarked and provided with a bus that will convey them to the airport.

Uche has lamented the unprofessionalism of the crew whom she said could not offer an apology for the incident, knowing fully well the aircraft was faulty.

She further called out one of the members for joking about the faulty aircraft, even before take-off.

Taking to her Instagram page to praise God for her life, the actress wrote:

“What God cannot do does not Exist!!!! My covenant with God is strong and He never lies!! Thank you Jesus!!. God punish you and your ill mannered crew with demonic tongues. The male air host told me at the beginning of the flight that i should put my box under the chair, that it will save me incase of a crash, i said stop talking negatively, we will not crash in Jesus name!!! only Jesus can save me!!!

“He said there is nothing like Jesus keep fooling yourself and i said to him, Only a FOOL says theres no God. They freaking knew the aircraft was faulty!! Damn!!!!! Bring out my luggage let me go catch another flight. Lousy Bunch.”

Addressing the claims, the said aircraft has admitted to the mechanical challenge, but denies that the aircraft crash-landed.

In a statement, it said the plane landed at the official airport, but video evidence released by the actress suggests otherwise.