Apart from meeting rapper Sarkodie, US rapper, Chance The Rapper, has been captured in a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The rapper wasn’t alone in the photo which has become public as the visiting party included Ghanaian-American rapper, Vic Mensa, who has largely been around Chance The Rapper, since he touched down in Ghana

The main purpose of the meeting, which took place at the Jubilee House, reports say, is to work towards bridging the gap between artistes in the western and those in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

Also present at the meeting is award-winning YouTube creator and TEDx Speaker Ivy Prosper.

L-R: Ivy Prosper, Vic Mensa, President Akufo-Addo, Vic Mensa

Prior to the meeting, the duo were seen taking photos at the forecourt of the Jubilee House building.

The caption of Chance The Rapper’s post suggest he is happy to have traced his roots to Ghana – The Return.

READ ALSO:

Check out photos from the meeting below:

Beyond The Return: Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa meet Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House

Beyond The Return: Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa meet Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House

Vic Mensa

Chance The Rapper

Vic Mensa & President Akufo-Addo