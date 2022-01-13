Milovan Rajevac says Andre Ayew is fit and available for Ghana’s crucial game against Gabon on Friday in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

The Al Sadd forward suffered a head injury in Black Stars 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the opening game on Monday.

The 31-year-old missed the team’s training on Wednesday and was tipped to miss the Gabon game through injury.

Milovan Rajevac, who is the head coach of the Black Stars, however, in his press conference on Thursday ahead of the game said the U-20 World Cup winner is ready for the Gabon game but refused to confirm if the player will be in the starting lineup on Friday.

“Andre Dede Ayew is in stitches but doing okay,” the Serbian trainer said.

“He will definitely be ready, but I never talk about my selection before the match,” he added.

The Black Stars will be hoping to return to winning ways on Friday to keep their chances of playing in the next round alive.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.