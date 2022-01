Hitz FM on Friday held its most anticipated event, ‘Something Wicked Awards’.

The awards event which took place in the studios of Hitz FM ended with Ghanaian celebrities being handed numerous awards including; ‘Hardest Guy of the Year’ and ‘Beef of the Year’.

Twene Jonas beat Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George and KalyJay to win the coveted ‘Hardest Guy of the Year’ award. He also won the ‘Troublesome personality’ award.

Sam George also won two awards – ‘the Most Talked about Personality’ and ‘Vawulence Personality of the Year’.

Below is the full list of winners:

MOST WANTED PERSONALITY/INSTITUTION OF THE YEAR

MICHAEL ESSIEN

ZION FELIX

PARLIAMENT OF GHANA

HARDEST GUY OF THE YEAR

SAM GEORGE

MOG

DAVID NICOL – SEY

TWENE JONAS

IGP DAMPARE

ZION FELIX

KALYJAY

BEEF OF THE YEAR

SADIQ AND SHATTA WALE

MOG AND SHATTA WALE

AFIA SCHWAZENEGGAR AND AYISHA MODI

AMERADO AND OBIBINI

LEILA DZANSI AND PRINCE DAVID OSEI

AISHA MODI AND SHATTA WALE

KASA POOLEY OF THE YEAR

ADU SARFOAH

AJAGURAJA

AFIA SCHWARZENEGGA

TWENE JONAS

SHATTA WALE

INFORMATION WOR WIASE

MAGLUV

AMANDA JISSIH

ABENA KORKOR

YOU NO GET BALLS

CAMIDOH

ADU SARFOAH

POPE SKINNY

TEACHER KOJO

LOW BUDGET ARTISTE LOOKALIKE

KUAMI EUGENE

KING PROMISE

BLACK SHERIFF

KIDI

MDK

INTERNET SENSATION OF THE YEAR

LHOGY

CHAMO (CHAIRMAN HEAT BOSS)

OLIVER KAHN

REFEREE SOMO (DANCING REFEREE)

ALPHA AND OMEGA (SPECIAL AWARD)

PARLIAMENT OF GHANA

OCCASIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

GASMILLA

D FLEX

ABOCHIE

ESHUN

ASOURHYE3 PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

AKUAPEM POLOO

NANA AGRADAA

ZION FELIX

MICHAEL ESSIEN

SHATTA WALE

MDK

MOMENT OF THE YEAR

CECILIA MARFO`S ATTACK ON JOYCE BLESSING TO GO FOR HER HUSBAND

ANDY DOSTY AND OKESSE 1 CLASH

OSWALD AND THE OUR DAY PRESENTS

SHOCKING NEWS OF THE YEAR

ZION FELIX ALLEGEDLY IMPREGNATING TWO LADIES

TT IN DEBT AGAIN; OWES ECG GHC 8000

‘VAWULENCE’ PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

SAM GEORGE

KEVIN TAYLOR

UNLOOKING OF THE YEAR

STONEBWOY`S BIRTHDAY MESSAGE TO SARKODIE

SAMINI`S RANT ON SHATTA WALE ARREST

ACHIPALAGO ON WIZKID

WEIRD STORY OF THE YEAR

ODARTEY LAMPTEY AND WIFE DIVORCE STORY

TT IN DEBT AGAIN; OWES ECG GHC 8000

GOOD NEWS OF THE YEAR

CK AKONNOR SACKED AS BLACK STARS COACH

VIRAL VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CECILIA MARFO – WHASHA WA SAY

REFEREE SOMO

BEEF SONG OF THE YEAR

AMERADO – THE THRONE

OBIBINI – DECEASED

TROUBLESOME PERSONLITY/GHANAIAN ABROAD

TWENE JONAS

KELVIN TAYLOR

FAILED COMEBACK OF THE YEAR

NKASEI

GALLAXY

AND IT ENDED IN TEARS

XANDY KAMAL AND KANINJA DIVORCE BROUHAHA

TEACHER KOJO SACKED BY GES

COMEBACK OF THE YEAR

EMPRESSLEAK CEO

KWABENA KWABENA

'WEED' PROMOTER ON A SONG

AYESEM

FAMEYE

J DEROBIE

BLACK SHERIFF

AMALINA

KELVYN BOY

PEOPLE`S FAVORITE PERSONALITY

OLIVER KHAN

REFEREE SOMO

DR LIKEE

IGP DAMPARE



KASA BY-HEART PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

SARKODIE

EL

PAPPY KOJO

STONEBWOY

SHATTA WALE

SCARRIEST CITY OF THE YEAR

TAADI

KASOA

HO

SUNYANI

MOST DISCUSSED ISSUE OF THE YEAR

LGBT

E-LEVY

FAKE PREGNANCY

KIDNAPING

FIX THE COUNTRY

MOST TALKED ABOUT POLITICIAN

SAM GEORGE

CARLOS AHENKORAH

HOPESON ADORYE

FAKE STUNT OF THE YEAR

SHATTA WALE AND CREW

SISATA AFIA AND BOUNCER

FLOPPED SHOW OF THE YEAR

THE ONE CONCERT BY JUPITER

DEEPER THAN BLOOD BY SHATTA AND MD

STINGY ARTISTE/PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

SARKODIE

OKYEAME KWAME

STONEBWOY

MEDIKAL

MANIFEST

SISTA AFIA

SLEEP DEM SLEEP (WATOR NSOUM)

OV

ESHUN

WHATSAPP BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR

DOPE NATION

KECHE

ARTICLE WAN

PAPI (5FIVE)

RJZ

FLOWKINGSTONE

YOMBO ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

OKYEAME KWAME

ANDY DOSTY

CODED

REGGIE ROCKSTONE

MUSICAL SHOCKER OF THE YEAR

REV OBOFOUR

REV OPAMBOUR

WAKA OBIMANSO

PRAYE HONEHO

TEEPHLOW

AISHA MODI

BY FORCE BEEF OF THE YEAR

GURU AND KUAMI EUGENE

OKESSE 1 AND MEDIKAL

PATAAPA AND SARKODIE

AGENDA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

PAUL ADOM OTCHERE

SAMMY GYAMFI

SAM GEORGE

KELVIN TAYLOR

COUNTRYMAN SONGO

TWENE JONAS

HEADQUARTERS OF ‘VAWULENCE’

TWITTER

FACEBOOK

INSTAGRAM

PARLIAMENT

GHOST PROJECT OF THE YEAR

SON OF JACOB – KWESI ARTHUR

GIFT OF GOD ALBUM – SHATTA WALE

WEATHER CHANNEL – ASEM

LOOKING FACE PERSONALITY/ATTENTION SEEKER

SONI BADU

FIRE STICK

JUPITER

CONSISTENTLY INCONSISTENT PERSONALITY(MALE)

SHATTA WALE

MDK

CONSISTENTLY INCONSISTENT PERSONALITY(FEMALE)

LYDIA FORSON

ADU SARFOAH

OVERALL CONSISTENTLY INCONSISTENT PERSONALITY

SHATTA WALE

MDK

LYDIA FORSON

ADU SARFOAH

LIAR OF THE YEAR

MEDIKAL

GFA

UNERGROUND ARTISTE OF THE DECADE (2011/2021)

KWAME ZAGGY

OHEMAA DADAW



INTERNATIONAL BEEF OF THE YEAR

SHATTA WALE V BURNA BOY

I DON’T FEAR FACE

ARNOLD ASAMOAH BAIDOO

MR LOGIC

BULLDOG

DE DON

VARNISHED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

KURL SONGZ

FREDA RHYMEZ

OV

ESHUN

ARCHIPALAGO

EYE RED FANBASE OF THE YEAR

SHATTA MOVEMENT

SARKNATION

BHIMNATION

.