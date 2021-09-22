The Hospital Administrator at the Takoradi hospital popularly known as the European hospital, Rev Osei Boateng has confirmed that Josephine Payin Simons has been visiting the hospital for some time now.

Josephine is the lady at the centre of the kidnapping and pregnancy story in the Western Regional capital, Takoradi.

He says the first time the lady visited the hospital was on the 9th and 10th of September 2020 and has since been visiting.

He was, however, not willing to reveal the circumstance under which Josephine visits the hospital.

“She has been coming to the hospital but I cannot disclose the details of her medical condition of which she visited the hospital. The first time she came here was 9th and 10th September 2020,” he said.

He said the details would be released when they get the green light from the rightful authorities together with a letter from the security agencies.

