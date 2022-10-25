Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has set fans drooling over photos on social media as she turns a year older on October 24, 2022.

Miss Forson is 38.

In one of the photos, the beautiful actress gave teeming fans a lady-in-black look from her hair to toe.

Another captured her clad in a beautiful pink dress as she flaunts her flawless skin.

Posting the photos on her Instagram page, she captioned: 38 Years. 🥳 🎉. So much to say, not enough words; I’m just grateful.

Following her post, fans and followers including colleague actors and musician, Stephanie Benson trooped to her comment section to wish her well.