Hitz FM‘s disc jockey, Kwabena Kodua, popularly known as DJ Ikon, is out with a new track titled ‘Turn Up’.

The track was released on his birthday, March 1, 2021.

The song, considered a ‘danceable’ one, is produced by Mr Lehammix and features 2020 VGMA ‘New Artiste of the Year’, Fameye.

As usual, the ‘Nothing I Get’ hit maker delivers a hook that makes it easy for fans to sing along.

‘Turn Up’ speaks highly of the physical appearance of a lady, who is the subject of the song. The songwriter expresses his desire to stay together with this charming lady for the rest of his life.

READ ALSO:

‘Turn Up’ is available on all digital stores including Apple Music, YouTube, Tidal, Spotify, Audiomack, Boomplay and many others.

After the release of the song, DJ Ikon said he was readying himself to release a music video for ‘Turn Up’ in the coming days.

Listen to the song below: