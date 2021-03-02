Patapaa’s German wife, Liha Miller, has warmed hearts with a surprise birthday bash to celebrate his birthday.

Yesterday, the One Corner hitmaker turned a year older and the entire night was well spent with his wife and loved ones at a reserved club.

She employed the services of a trumpeter to serenade her husband who was in total shock and hugged her in appreciation.

“It feels great to have such wonderful people around you… Thanks for the surprise even though you guys woke me up so early !!!God Bless you my beloved wife,” Patapaa reacted to the gesture.

Preceding the birthday bash was an epistle she wrote to Patapaa that described him as a full package: “My Husband, My Best Friend, My Lawyer, My Doctor, My Teacher, My Partner In Crime, My Soulmate, My Everything.”

She also prayed for protection, long and healthy life for her partner to continue advising, caring for her and pushing her to become a better person.

Though she stated she could be annoying, she was grateful Patapaa’s love was big enough to overcome her flaws, and that even makes her love him more.

Video below: