The grace of the Lord is sufficient and that was the acknowledgement Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay, gave for her existence in life during an incredible worship session.

A video of the singer fast circulating online has captured moment she led worshipers at the Destiny Nation Church on Sunday.

The musician born Wendy Addo stunned worshipers with Ghanaian gospel song ‘Adom bi a menya’.

She carried the backing vocals and other patrons along in a spirit-filled session.

Miss Addo took to her Instagram page to share the video:

Sometimes I forget to thank my Creator. It’s by God’s grace I have come this far

Glory be to his name. How was Church today?😇.

