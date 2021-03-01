An activist for Lesbians, Gays, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) group has said the LGBTQ+ community is not forcing itself on Ghanaians to be hated that much.

Speaking on the ongoing debate surrounding the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Fiifi Bright could not fathom why the LGBTQ+ community in the country is being treated unfairly.

“The discrimination that is being projected at these people is very bad. What we have been saying from the very beginning is that our rights as Ghanaians should be protected. You can’t just meet someone and tag them as homosexuals and vilify them because of how you feel or think and treat them badly. We want our rights as Ghanaians to be protected,” he said.

According to him, they are still monitoring what the President will do going forward.

He said as a community, they will seek all available options to further their course of being accepted in the country.

Asked what they will do to push this through, he said: “For now we are back to the drawing table. The first available option is to beseech the court to help us protect our lives as human beings and if there is anything to look at going forward, we will let Ghanaians know and even if demonstration becomes an option, we will do it,” he warned.

But Journalists’ Against LGBTQ+ Ghana on the same show said they will not relent in their campaign.

Convener for the group, hitting hard at the activist said the actions of LGBTQ in the country are “immoral and illegal” and should not be encouraged.

“We will contest every case that will be taken to court by them. If they are men enough and have that courage, then they should dare hit the streets. I don’t think the police will allow robbers to hit the streets because they think they are being treated unfairly. They shouldn’t dare because we will face them boot for boot,” he declared.

He was convinced that no such abominable act would be countenanced and legalised by the government.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has stated his clear position not to legalise same-sex marriage in the country.