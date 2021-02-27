General Overseer of the Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has warned persons involved in homosexuality to immediately desist from the act.

Prophet Oduro expressed utter disgust over the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender, Queer and Intersex Rights (LGBTQI) movement in Ghana and wondered why a man or woman would develop sexual affections for the same sex.

He emphasised that homosexuality is an abomination to God.

Speaking on Peace FM, Prophet Oduro noted that people in this generation do not live long because of their perverse ways like homosexuality.

“When you look at this generation, there is a sterility that is on us . . . There is no blessing upon us . . . We should be able to repent or else we will face the worse,” he said.

The Prophet revealed God will visit his wrath upon homosexuals should they refuse to repent.

“If you’re part of this, stay away immediately because this will incur the wrath of God . . . Something is wrong with this generation!

“This thing is beyond sin. It’s madness. It’s rebellion and foolishness,” he exclaimed.

Reinforcement of Laws

Prophet Oduro also backed calls for the enactment of laws specifically addressing the LGBTQI+ community.

According to him, the laws should clearly prohibit the advocacy of homosexuality as well as outlaw homosexual practices in the country.

“We must enshrine it in our constitution that we absolutely abhor the LGBTQI+,” he said.