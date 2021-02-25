Minority Caucus Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has described the sexual preferences of the LGBT+ community as “dehumanising”, saying he has never seen a billy or bull running after their kind in a sexual way.



“I haven’t seen a male goat or a male cow running after a male goat or male cow,” the Tamale South Member of Parliament said on Thursday, February 25, 2021, during the vetting of the Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal Mohammed by the Appointments Committee.



While asking the nominee to clearly state his position on the raging LGBTQ+ debate in Ghana, following the recent opening of a community space at Ashongman for people who subscribe to such sexual orientation, Mr Iddrisu said: “There’s a significant development in our culture today about lesbianism and gays and you are a true Muslim; I want to know where you stand because where I stand is that I find it immoral and dehumanising and not in the context of any Ghanaian culture for a man to be relating to a man, and a woman to be relating to a woman.



“I know where Prof Mike Oquaye stands strongly. He’s anti-lesbianism and gay. As a leader of this House, he stated that publicly; and as a reverend.”



The nominee responded: “I think Ghana’s religious practices frown on lesbianism; our cultural values do not accept it. Mr Chairman, we’ll enforce our cultural values and respect our cultural practices.”