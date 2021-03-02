Zlatan Ibrahimovic could miss out on a return to face Manchester United in the Europa League after reportedly suffering a thigh injury.

Ibrahimovic, Milan’s top scorer this season, was forced off during the Serie A win over Roma on Sunday, with coach Stefano Pioli confirming after the match that he had picked up a muscle problem and would be evaluated on Monday.

Italian media reported that tests showed the 39-year-old had injured his adductor muscle and would be evaluated again in 10 days.

He is expected to miss Milan’s next two league games against Udinese and Verona.

Milan, who are second in Serie A, four points behind bitter rivals Inter Milan, play Manchester United in the last 16 of the Europa League, with the first leg at Old Trafford on March 11 and the second leg on March 18.

Ibrahimovic spent two years with United from 2016-2018, scoring 29 goals in 53 games.

He has been a key player for Milan this season with 14 goals in Serie A helping spearhead their title challenge.