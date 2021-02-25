Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has wished her ex-husband Kwadwo Safo Jnr a happy birthday.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile, turned a year older yesterday, February 24, 2021.

Mr Safo Jnr is 35 years. A special birthday celebration was held in his mansion.

Friends and loved ones thronged his mansion to celebrate him.

READ ALSO:

Sharing a photo on her Instagram story, Miss Ibrahim wished her ex well as he turns 35.

She wrote: Happy birthday Akofena.

Mr Safo Jnr, in response, shared the photo on his Instagram story to show appreciation to his ex-wife.

Check out the post below: