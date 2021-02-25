High court judge under investigation after irate lover leaked his nudes

The Zimbabwean Judicial Services Commission has announced that it is now investigating Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Thompson Mabhikwa, after his nudes, bedroom photos, as well as raunchy WhatsApp messages were leaked on social media.

The nude photos and WhatsApp messages are suspected to have been leaked by an irate lover when she discovered that the judge was allegedly double-timing her.

Justice Thompson Mabhikwa

ZimLive had reported that Justice Mabhikwa, who lost his wife in December, was exposed by a subordinate. The subordinate is said to have become furious after she went through the High Court judge’s phone and discovered that he was allegedly having an affair with another woman.

Feeling betrayed by this, the woman allegedly forwarded the judge’s nudes and Whatsapp chats to almost all his contacts. She also allegedly forwarded the compromising pictures and chats to a judges’ group.

The Judicial Service Commission, which reacted to this, said that the judge is under investigation and the results of the investigation will be released in due course.

The statement read:

The Judicial Services Commission has taken note of the offensive/indecent material circulating on various media platforms and the alleged relationships between a member of the Judiciary and a member of the support staff.

The Commission wishes to advise that investigations into the matter are underway and the public will be advised of the results thereof in due course.

