Photos of actress and producer Juliet Ibrahim’s mother, Sarah Elizabeth Ibrahim (Mrs), have popped up on social media as she turns a year older.

Thursday, February 11, 2021, happened to be the birthday of Mrs Ibrahim and her actress daughter dropped some stunning photos in celebration.

In the first set of photos shared by the actress on Instagram, Mrs Ibrahim was seen dressed in a burgundy (wine) coloured dress.

With beautiful adornments around her neck, Mrs Ibrahim looked stylish and beautiful as she smiles for the camera.

Sharing the photos, the actress showered praises on her mother for being the best.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY To My Fabulous Mother! @sheibrahim. Today is your day to shine, but no matter what day it is, you will always be a star in my life. You’re more than a mother. You’re the greatest woman I know. Thank you for everything. I’m so lucky to have a mother like you. Every day I am grateful to have you in my life. Let today be another reminder that you’re the best. I Love you! Happy birthday sweet mother,” she said.