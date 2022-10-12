Assin Betensinso-based farmer, George Lartey, has lost his middle finger in a fight with a colleague farmer, Kwaku Alluoke aka Adiepena, 50, over a missing fowl.

According to information gathered, the suspect, Kwaku Alluoke, accused the victim of stealing his fowl, which had gone missing for days.

The accusation, which did not go down well with the victim, resulted in serious fight between them in the victim’s house.

During the fight, the middle finger of the victim slipped into the mouth of the suspect where he allegedly bit it hard until it got off.

The victim, who was bleeding after the fight, reported the case to the Assin Fosu District police command for investigation.

A medical form has since been issued to both farmers because the suspect also sustained serious inquiries.

Meanwhile, the suspect called Adiepena, said the victim has been a torn in his flesh for some time now, hence the need to teach him a lesson.

He, however, pleaded with the police for forgiveness since he has also sustained serious inquiries on his shoulder.