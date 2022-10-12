A 40-year-old farmer only identified as Kwabena, is currently in the grips of Assin Fosu police after his girlfriend, Aboagyewaa, 20, was found dead in his bedroom.

The uncle of the deceased, Kwaku Osei, narrated that Aboagyewaa travelled from Assin Brasiako in the Assin North District of the Central Region to lodge with the boyfriend.

She was, however, found dead the next morning with the cause of death not known.

The suspect after realising the unfortunate incident took to his heels to Essuohyia to seek help from his friend to escape to his hometown, Hamile near Jirapa in the Upper East Region.

The friend under the pretext of going to withdraw money from a MoMo vendor for him to embark on his trip reported the case to the police, leading to his arrest.

He was later handed to the Assin Fosu Police command who has launched an investigation into the incident.