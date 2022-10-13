The former Artistes and Repertoire manager for the defunct Zylofon Music, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, says Menzgold and Zylofon CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1, deserves to be honoured with a statue in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM’s U Say Wetin show, Bulldog said NAM1’s dream of projecting Ghana’s music beyond the borders matches none in the industry.

He explained that the Zylofon CEO’s signage of A-list artistes and promoting their brand on the international level shows clearly that he had better plans for the industry.

According to Bulldog, NAM1 was determined to put Ghana at the forefront when it comes to music globally until his Menzgold saga took him out of place.

“Zylofon was responsible for those international plugs… I was head of Zylofon as the CEO of Zylofon Music. Shatta came to meet me at Zylofon and we signed him on and there was a deliberate attempt to push every Zylofon act… check Shatta Wale’s Gringo. Have you seen anything like that in the history of Ghana?” Bulldog queried.

“Apart from the fact that I lost my funds with Menzgold, no record label had come like Zylofon. He bought cars and houses and gave them money. NAM1 deserves a statue in Ghana for what he did for the entertainment space.

“All these numbers these boys are running would have been done way before. Here we are, we had to cut our own trees down and let foreign ones grow.”

