The right approach is essential to learning any skill, and the same applies to sex.

Women are very perceptive of what makes them feel desired and pleasured in bed. And that includes exciting sex positions.

Women have forever wished to be pleasured during sex and there are some particular sex moves that completely arouse her, paving the way for an extremely erotic orgasm.

If you want to spice up things with your partner under the sheets, try these tips.

Sensual sex

This is one type of sex most women desire to have.

Start by clearing both your schedules, set a sexy environment, and let her know you’ve got all night to focus on her pleasure.

Shut off your cell phones, turn off the TV, and anything else that will distract you from reaching new levels of intimacy with your lady.

Remember that foreplay is the bread and butter when engaging in a night of sensual sex.

So take your time, go slowly, and explore all of the erogenous zones on her body that so often go neglected in the bedroom.

Be passionate and engaged, and don’t be afraid to tease her a little.

Spontaneous sex

Women love to feel sexually wanted and desired by their partners — and nothing says desire like spur-of-the-moment sex on the living room stairs.

Unplanned, spontaneous love-making increases the lust factor by showing your partner that your attraction for her trumps everything else.

Rough sex

Most women, every now and then, want to be sexually dominated by their partners.

Engaging in a little power play can be a fun and exhilarating way to explore kink in the bedroom. First and foremost, make sure she wants to play rough, and outline boundaries to ensure that you both feel safe.

Then, pull a little hair, do a little spanking, and even bust out the blindfold and handcuffs if you’re feeling adventurous.

Revel in the pure lust this type of sex is driven by, indulge in animalistic passion, and go ahead. Don’t forget to get a little too.

Oral sex

Oral sex is super satisfying when it’s right.

Research has shown that men are not going down on their partners as much as women would like. Even if you are one of those wonderful guys that go down on a regular basis, how do you know you’re doing it right?

Pick a position that’s comfortable for both of you and set up camp, rushing this process is one of the biggest mistakes that men make in bed. Take your time to give attention to all of her sensitive areas.

Experiment with different pressure and patterns, and don’t be afraid to use your hands to amplify her experience. Oral sex is all about investing time and effort into just one thing: your partner’s pleasure. Show her you appreciate her and care about her orgasm just as much as your own.