Adom FM’s producer and disc jockey, Papa Bills, has been adjudged Music Promoter of the year at the recently held Ghana DJ Awards 2021.

Papa Bills took away the plaque that honoured him for promoting songs better than his peers in the entertainment industry.

Right after he was honoured, Papa Bills thanked his fans and some industry players for believing in his craft.

This is the second time Papa Bills will be crowned Promoter of the Year as he won the same award category in the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards.

READ ALSO:

Ghana DJ Awards 2021: Adom FM’s Papa Bills wins ‘Record Promoter of the Year’

This year’s ceremony was held at the Accra International Conference Centre under the theme ‘Take Over’.

Hosts, the vibrant and equivocal Andy Dosty and Doreen Avio from Multimedia Group Limited ushered Ghanaians into a night of wonder and bliss.

The much-awaited night saw acts from artistes such as rapper D-Black, Kwabena Kwabena, Kofi Mole, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, DJ Vyrusky, DJ MJ, Arabella, DJ Xpliph, among others.

At the end of it all, DJ Vyrusky won the covetable 2021 Best DJ Award.

Born Bills Gborgli, Papa Bills is a household name when it comes to production and presentation in radio broadcasting.

He has been with Adom FM since 2005 and has, thus, acquired vast experience in the radio business.

He produces Adom FM’s popular drive time show, Ofiekwanso and the award-winning rap show, Kasahare Level, among other top shows such as Afiada Mbosuo.