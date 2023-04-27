Singer Kojo Golden, a Tema-based artiste and core member of the group R2bees, forms part of the tall list of musicians nominated for this year’s Ghana Music Awards USA.

The singer, who released his Hiplife song Pan Them, was nominated in the Emerging Artiste of the Year category at the event scheduled to be held at the Lincoln Theatre, Ohio, USA, on August 26, 2023.

Kojo Golden faces tough competition in his group comprising Teddy O.T., Lamsi, Rcee, Esi Bentil, Naana Blu, Kwaku Kwame, Kojo Kinn, and Vanilla.

In an interview, Kojo Golden looked delighted for his recognition by the award organisers and further expressed his desire to win to celebrate the feat with his fans.

Kojo Golden has been in the music sphere since the inception of the Tema popular group R2bees.

The CEO of U2M Records formed part of the group that gave birth to the music duo, R2Bees comprising Mugeez and Paedae (Omar Sterling).

Additionally, Unda has rebranded to Kojo Golden and has since gone solo promoting visuals for his current song, Pan Them.

