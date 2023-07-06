Gospel musician Piesie Esther has expressed her firm commitment to preserving her marriage even if she faces challenges of infidelity.

During an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM, Piesie Esther emphasised her initial shock and disappointment if her husband were to engage in an affair, given the immense trust she places in him.

However, she firmly stated that divorce would not be the solution to their marital issues.

The renowned gospel singer explained that she has no intention of involving herself with the third party involved and would instead address the matter directly with her husband.

Additionally, Piesie Esther believes that open communication and seeking a way forward together is the most appropriate course of action.

When questioned about how she would handle the situation if the infidelity resulted in a pregnancy, Piesie Esther shared her determination to embrace the responsibility of caring for the child.

She acknowledged that not everyone would make the same decision, recognizing that people react differently when confronted with such circumstances.

Piesie Esther emphasized that making such a choice requires deep faith in God and a resilient heart.

Nonetheless, she expressed understanding and refrained from blaming those who choose to handle similar situations differently, recognizing that each individual’s response is unique.

