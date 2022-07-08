It is only a witch who does not know how to say thank you or show gratitude; these are the words of 28-year-old Jacob Kofi Tutu who suffered a life-threatening condition.

Mr Tutu was in the studios of Adom FM with his Physiotherapist from the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital during Dwaso Nsem to express joy at the support of Ghanaians towards his recovery.

Mr Tutu was involved in an accident in 2016 which affected both legs and had been bedridden for some time.

After the accident, he was sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but was referred to the Koforidua Hospital.

However, he did not get the required medical assistance due to the lack of funds and was sent home to Cape Coast where they fell on traditional medicine but there was no improvement.

But a Good Samaritan who happened to be an ambulance driver with the Cape Coast North constituency took a risk to save the man.

John Kwesi Abrahamm drove all the way from Cape Coast to Accra to the Adom FM studios in May 27, 2021 with the aim of generating funds for the young man to seek medical care.

The ambulance driver said the victim lost hope after they were told that his surgery will cost more than GHC 40, 000.

But with the help of Adom FM listeners and others, the victim got the help he needed to ensure that he sits well.

Adom FM managed to rally support from some Ghanaians to get him to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital where a neurosurgeon is currently taking care of him.

Chief Physiotherapist, Dr Albert Acquah, who was also in the studio said his recovery although not 100 percent was simply a miracle.

Dr Acquah said this October his outfit will do a final assessment of the victim and make sure life is better for him.

Mr Tutu, who could not hide his joy, said he is grateful to Ghanaians for their immense support.

To him, although he had hope that he would bounce back, he still felt sad because he was not sure whether he would get the support he is receiving now until he came to Adom FM.

“I am very grateful to everyone who has supported me to be where I am now. I had hope that I will sit again but I didn’t know I would get this massive support through Adom FM. I am very grateful to you all. God bless you,” he said.

