The Addison International Center for Emotional Intelligence over the weekend honoured Adom FM’s Alex Kobina Stonne, aka Kobby Stonne.

The honorary ceremony took place at the Ghana Education Staff Development Institute, Saltpond in the Central Region as part of the fourth edition of the Emotional Intelligence Africa Summit.

The award was in recognition of his outstanding achievement in the media industry and contribution towards sports development in Ghana.

Mr Stonne, upon receipt of the award, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to God who has kept him going all these years despite the numerous hurdles.

He also thanked the organisers as he urges Ghanaian youth to take charge of their destinies and let hard work, honesty and integrity be a hallmark in their bid to succeed.

“I’m from a very deprived community at Breman Asikuma and a deprived family but humility and hard work have brought me this far so I will say these are life principles we should never take for granted.

“Most importantly, I will thank the Multimedia Group, late journalist KABA and Head of Sports, Wallace Worlanyo who believed in me and paved a way for me to show the world my talent,” he acknowledged amid tears.

The Founder of Addison International, James Addison, on his part, charged Kobby Stonne to help unearth more sports talents in the country, particularly in the Central Region within the next four years.

The Paramount Chief of Abeadze Dorminase, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, used the occasion to express his gratitude to the organisers and urged the youth not to copy blindly on social media.