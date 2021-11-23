Dancehall musician, Samini, has voiced out after his Facebook account got hacked by an anonymous user on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

The hacker, after gaining access to the musician’s account with over 1.2 million followers, decided to share top trending TikTok videos on the channel.

Few hours after unsuccessful logins, the ‘My Own’ hitmaker took to Twitter to announce that he has been hacked.

He wrote:

Hey guys sorry to inform you that my FB account has been hacked and we doing our very best to get things back to normal. Pls ignore any unusual posts pls. Thanks.#saminixperience

