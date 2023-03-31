Popular sport presenter with Asempa FM entertained the audience who graced Adom TV and Adom FM ‘s Ghana Month grand durbar.

The event took place in Kokomlemle in Accra and was under the theme ‘Adom Ghana Month Durbar‘.

It brought together listeners and all its presenters to display the rich Ghanaian culture to the admiration of many.

However, Alex Kobina Stonne dressed in traditional regalia found a way to steal the spotlight.

The Breman Asikuma native could simply not let the morale of the drummers die off. He hit the dancefloor to exhibit his skills.

He was in his elements when he hopped and did stylish leg work as the kete dance requires.

Kobby Stonne was gingered by the cheers and applause he received from the guests.

Watch video below: