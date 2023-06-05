The excitement is building up as Adom FM prepares for a thrilling curtain raiser event in the lead-up to the grand Father’s Day celebration with the Dad Too Can Cook concept.

The station has announced that two of its popular presenters will engage in a cooking contest as a curtain raiser to the main event.

The main event is slated for Saturday, June 17, 2023, but this will now be preceded by the special curtain raiser on Friday, June 16.

As a result, lovers of Adom FM, Adom TV and followers of our various digital media platforms can now anticipate the clash between two cooking titans: Jerry Justice and Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei.

Following the overwhelming response from viewers who have been nominating their talented cooking fathers through captivating videos, Adom FM is thrilled to announce this extraordinary update.

While the fili gadoo chi contest promises to showcase the cooking prowess of six fortunate fathers this special curtain raiser contest on Friday, June 16, 2023 promises to be a bundle of excitement.

The spotlight will be on Jerry Justice, the beloved host of Ofiekwanso, and Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, the esteemed host of Big Agenda and Assisting News Editor of Adom News.

These two presenters are not only respected media personalities but also fathers with a profound passion for cooking.

Now, they will go head-to-head in a captivating event that will leave audiences mesmerized.

Adom FM invites everyone to tune in live on Adom FM, Adom TV, and the brands’ digital media platforms to witness the exhilarating battle between Jerry Justice and Ampofo Adjei.

The epic showdown promises to showcase the presenters’ unique cooking styles, incorporating Ayarigated techniques that have earned them accolades on radio.

With the date drawing near, the anticipation and excitement among Ghanaians continue to grow.

Prepare to be amazed as these culinary titans engage in a cooking contest like no other, setting the stage for an unforgettable Father’s Day celebration.

Stay tuned for more updates on this culinary extravaganza brought to you by Adom 106.3 FM.