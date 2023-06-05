Controversial spiritualist Ajagurajah, also known as Kwabena Asiamah, has commented on Archbishop Charles Agyinasare’s remarks about Nogokpo being demonic headquarters during one of his sermons.

Ajagurajah expressed his belief that Agyinasare’s statement was not meant to be malicious and cautioned about the potential consequences of provoking the spiritual realm.

In an interview on Accra based UTV Ajagurajah stated that “you don’t poke the devil. You don’t wake up a sleeping bear. If you wake it up now, you will need to deal with the consequences. Everyone has their own beliefs.”

He also mentioned that he did not think Agyinasare had intended any harm with his statement and that mentioning Nogokpo can create fear because it is associated with a powerful deity.

Ajagurajah suggested that the focus on Agyinasare might be due to his reputation and influence, making him a convenient scapegoat for the people of Nogokpo.

Ajagurajah further explained the unique spiritual practices at Nogokpo, emphasising that regardless of a person’s faith in Jesus, once the gods at Nogokpo are provoked, certain rituals must be performed to appease them.

He stated that visiting Nogokpo requires respect for the town’s traditional rituals, regardless of one’s religious beliefs. Failure to do so may be seen as disrespectful to the gods worshiped at Nogokpo.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, has faced criticism for his sermon about divine protection and the existence of evil forces.

