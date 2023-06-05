Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey, says playing and winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be an amazing feeling.

The Brighton and Hove Albion right-back made his debut against Brazil in an international friendly ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lamptey made two appearances for the Black Stars at the Mundial in Qatar.

Ghana is on the verge of qualifying for the next edition of the AFCON to be staged in Ivory Coast next year.

Tariq, who is yet to feature under Chris Hughton, believes winning the trophy in his maiden appearance at the continent’s most prestigious tournament will be ‘amazing.’

“I am very excited [about the prospect of playing at the AFCON]. Obviously, there are a few steps before that — qualification first and league games. I have to play to get myself into a competitive form,” he told Joy Sports.

“But it’s an amazing competition and the ultimate goal will be to go and lift it. It will be amazing to play there and experience it and hopefully, we can do well,” he added.

Ghana will take on Madagascar in the matchday five games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) later this month.

