As Parliament reconvenes on Tuesday, June 6, series of financial bills, including the Revenue Administration Regulations, 2023, will be presented for consideration.

In addition to the Revenue Administration Regulations, the Customs (Amendment) Act, Income Tax (Amendment) Regulations, VAT (Amendment) Regulations, and the Insurance Regulations, 2023, will also be laid before the Parliament.

This was disclosed by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh on Twitter.

These are scheduled to be presented to Parliament from the Ministry of Finance:

1. Customs ( Amendment) Act.

2. Revenue Administration Regulations, 2023.

3. Income Tax ( Amendment) Regulations.

4. VAT ( Amendment) Regulations.

5. Insurance Regulations, 2023.

— Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) June 1, 2023

Following a recess starting on March 31, Members of Parliament will return to their duties on June 6, 2023.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, issued a statement to recall the MPs for the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament, with proceedings scheduled to commence at 10:00 am.

After the Easter festivities, Parliament adjourned in March 2023, following the passage of three controversial revenue bills.

These bills were introduced by the government with the aim of enhancing domestic revenue mobilisation.