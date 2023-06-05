Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan emphasizes the need for a strategic approach by the senior national team, the Black Stars, to secure victory in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Despite being four-time African champions, Ghana’s last AFCON triumph dates back to 1982 in Libya. The country has come agonizingly close to ending its trophy drought in 1992, 2010, and 2015.

In the recent AFCON held in Cameroon, the Black Stars were unable to progress beyond the group stage, accumulating just a single point from three matches.

However, Gyan, who holds the record for the most goals scored in Ghana’s history, believes that a well-defined plan is crucial to guide the team toward claiming the Africa Cup of Nations title.

“Let’s manage our expectations and formulate a plan. That’s what Senegal has done, leading them to dominate the continent and win multiple trophies,” he explained during an interview with Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“When we qualified for the 2006 World Cup, we were urged to win the tournament, which was an unrealistic expectation. Even powerhouse nations like the Netherlands have participated in numerous World Cups without clinching the trophy. With a five or ten-year plan, Ghana football can rise again.”

Gyan stressed that burdening the team with the sole objective of winning a tournament puts undue pressure on them.

Instead, he advocates for a comprehensive strategy that focuses on long-term success.

As Ghana approaches qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, set to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year, the Black Stars are preparing to face Madagascar in their fifth matchday fixture later this month.

