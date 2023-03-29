Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, has praised youngster, Ernest Nuamah, describing him as the next big star in Ghana football.

The 19-year-old was handed a maiden call-up to the Black Meteors squad by Ibrahim Tanko for the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Nuamah grabbed an assist in the first leg against the North African side in the first leg in Annaba where the game ended 1-1.

The FC Nordsjaelland youngster wowed the fans at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday following his impressive performance against Algeria in the reverse leg on Tuesday.

Following his impressive performance, Gyan, who is the country’s all-time leading goal scorer, believes Nuamah is the next big star in Ghana football.

“Another next big thing for Ghana. Check out the jersey number his is wearing,” Gyan tweeted.

Another next big thing for Ghana. Check out the jersey number his is wearing 🙏🏿🙏🏿💪🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/0Igb2ho1Ek — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) March 29, 2023

Ghana has qualified for the tournament that will be hosted in Morocco following a 2-1 aggregate win against Algeria.

The Black Meteors will hope to impress at the tournament that will be hosted in Morocco later this year.

Nuamah has made 21 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish topflight and has scored eight goals in the process.

Nuamah started his career with Right to Dream Academy before joining FC Nordsjælland in January 2022.

He made his debut on 10 April 2022 when he came on in the 67th minute for Magnus Kofod Andersen to score an 84th-minute goal in a 2–2 draw to Aarhus GF.

Nuamah was adjudged as the team’s man of the match at the end of the match on 19th March 2023. He scored two goals including the winning goal in a 2-1 win against Brondby.