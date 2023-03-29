Artiste and boss of Black Avenue Muzik, D-Black has attributed artiste Freda Rhymz’ decision to exit his record label to impatience.

Months after taking her leave, Freda Rhymz in an interview said she was not prioritized because of the many artistes signed unto the label.

D-Black has somewhat corroborated her claims, but with his own version of the internal business of the label and how it contributed to her exit.

“You know, she felt she was a step away from success and I was slowing her down; she was in a rush. She didn’t understand the core vision of the label. As a label boss, I wanted my artistes to grow and not just focus on the talent. I was keen on developing artistes more than just releasing songs, but she was impatient,” he said in an interview with 3Music.

According to D-Black, he prioritized other artistes over Freda Rhymz because they had the audiences attention.

“I did two music videos that had all the artistes on it to see who had the most audience attention and Sefa was first, Gage was second and Freda third, so I had to focus on Sefa because she was the audience choice.”

D-Black said he made plans to release a music video and secure a big feature for Freda and other artistes to keep them busy for the one-year period they were to wait for Sefa’s grooming.

But, Freda could not wait and requested to exit upon the end of her contract.

“She wasn’t wrong for being success hungry but she was a new artiste and did not really know how the industry operates. It’s good she sees things herself and identifies her mistakes and corretcts them.”

Freda Rhymz signed unto Black Avenue Muzik on a 1-year contractt after winning MTN hitmaker.

Her entitlements of a car and three hit songs were duly allocated to her within the period, according to D-Black.



