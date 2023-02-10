After going on a long hiatus and leaving many unanswered questions lingering in the minds of her fans, songstress Freda Rhymz is back.

The singer announced her presence in an emotional rap video in which she addressed rumours peddled about her private life.

In her three-year absence, there have been gists that she was expecting a baby, going through a painful breakup as well as messy issues with her management. There were insinuations that she has bowed out of the music scenes due to pressure.

In the latest rap video she titled Questions, Freda revealed most of the rumours are false, especially those that suggested she was pregnant.

According to her, her phone buzzed with multiple messages inquiring of her wellbeing, but she shielded herself from society because at that time, she had many issues which made her feel like she was locked up.

She also stated that her house was broken into at night while she was sleeping and the robbers took everything and left her with only anxiety.

As if that was not enough, her associates whom she thought she could count on rather betrayed her and taught her a bitter lesson.

“I’ve been through the worst, but I know I was born to be a star so I’ll shine bright. I’m trying to find peace, that’s my only aim,” she rapped.

Freda Rhymz said she is trying to find inner peace, while she makes her comeback in the music industry.

Watch video below for more: